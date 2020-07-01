coronavirus

73 Patients, 94 Dept. of Mental Health & Addiction Services Staff Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Connecticut Valley Hospital
NBC Connecticut

Seventy-three patients and 94 staff members of the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the agency said in a media release Wednesday.

Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown has seen 63, cases in patients. The remaining 10 were at the Whiting Forensic Hospital. Department officials said 57 CVH patients and all 10 of the Whiting patients have recovered.

In April, DMHAS reported that a patient at CVH had died from coronavirus-related illness.

Of the 94 staff who tested positive for COVID-19, 90 have provided documentation that they have recovered so they can return to work.

Cumulative Laboratory Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in DMHAS Facilities

PatientsStaff
Connecticut Valley Hospital6345
Whiting Forensic Hospital1022
Capitol Regional Mental Health Center04
Connecticut Mental Health Center09
River Valley Services02
Southeast Connecticut Mental Health System02
Southwest Connecticut Mental Health System07
Western Connecticut Mental Health System03
Total7393

DMHAS operates more than 760 mental health and substance use beds and employs around 3,300 staff members.

Department officials said they have taken steps to protect against the spread of the virus, including quarantine and isolation protocols for patients and staff, voluntary testing for patients, and health screenings.

