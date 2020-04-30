Connecticut Valley Hospital Patient Dies of COVID-19 Complications: DHMAS

A patient receiving treatment from the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services has died of complications from COVID-19, the department confirmed Thursday.

DMHAS said the person was a patient at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown, and was taken to an acute care hospital for treatment of the virus, where they died. This is the first death involving an inpatient at a DMHAS psychiatric hospital.

“Sadly, we are not immune to the devastation of coronavirus. The family and health care providers of this patient are in our thoughts and prayers as they deal with the devastating loss of their loved one. We will provide support to the family in any way possible," Commissioner Miriam Delphin-Rittmon wrote in a press statement.

DHMAS reports that 51 inpatients receiving treatment at their facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 41 are patients at Connecticut Valley Hospital. Nine patients from the facility have recovered, DMHAS said.

Fifty-seven staff members across the system have also tested positive, and 22 of them have recovered and returned to work, officials said.

Laboratory Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Laboratory Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 In-Patients DMHAS Staff Connecticut Valley Hospital 41 26 Whiting Forensic Hospital 10 17 Capitol Regional Mental Health Center 0 1 Connecticut Mental Health Center 0 4 River Valley Services 0 1 Southeast Mental Health Authority 0 1 Southwest Connecticut Mental Health System 0 4 Western Connecticut Mental Health Network 0 3 Total 51 57 Data provided by Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS)

DMHAS oversees over 760 mental health and substance use beds across the state.

DMHAS said it has taken the following steps to protect patients and staff at their inpatient units: