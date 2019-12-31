Plainfield

75-Year-Old Woman Dead After Fire in Plainfield

A 75-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Plainfield early Tuesday morning.

Police said they received a call about a possible fire on Charlotte Drive in the Wauregan section of Plainfield just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When they responded, members of Atwood Hose Fire Department and American Legion Ambulance were at the scene and the fire was out.

A 51-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were in the home when the fire started and the man said the woman was on the floor, unconscious and unresponsive.

Medical personal tried to revive her, but they were not able to and she was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

The medical examiner’s office was contacted, an investigator responded to the scene and an autopsy will be conducted.  

The man had several burns and was evaluated at the scene but refused to be transported.

The Plainfield fire marshal’s office responded to the scene and later requested the State Police Fire Investigation and Explosion Unit to assist investigators in determining the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Plainfield Police Department at (860)564-0804.

