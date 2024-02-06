Greenwich

78-year-old hit by driver in Greenwich has serious injuries: police

Greenwich police department
NBC Connecticut

A 78-year-old New York woman has life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a driver in Greenwich on Monday morning.

Police said the woman, a Flushing, New York resident, was on Railroad Avenue, in the area of Field Point Road, around 8:45 a.m. Monday when she was hit by a Range Rover driven by a 35-year-old Stamford resident.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The road was closed for around two hours while members of the Greenwich Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team conducted an investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anybody who has information is asked to call Sgt. Smith at (203) 622-8015.

This article tagged under:

Greenwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us