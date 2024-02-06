78-year-old hit by driver in Greenwich has serious injuries: police

A 78-year-old New York woman has life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a driver in Greenwich on Monday morning.

Police said the woman, a Flushing, New York resident, was on Railroad Avenue, in the area of Field Point Road, around 8:45 a.m. Monday when she was hit by a Range Rover driven by a 35-year-old Stamford resident.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The road was closed for around two hours while members of the Greenwich Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team conducted an investigation.

Anybody who has information is asked to call Sgt. Smith at (203) 622-8015.