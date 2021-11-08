79-Year-Old Bicyclist Critically Injured in New Haven Hit-and-Run; Police Search For Driver

New Haven police are looking for a driver who hit a 79-year-old man riding a bike and then took off Sunday evening.

Officers responded to College Street between Grove and Wall streets around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

They found the victim with serious injuries. The 79-year-old New Haven man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The car that hit the man is described as black, but police did not have any other description.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Witnesses who wish to remain anonymous can call the city's tipline at 1-866-888-TIPS (8477).