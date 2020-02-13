79-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Struck by Car in Avon

Avon

A 79-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Avon on Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to Maple Lane in Farmington Woods around 9:30 a.m. after a man was struck and found Daniel Paine, a resident, unresponsive and pinned under a vehicle.

He had been on foot after leaving a residence when he was struck, according to police.

Paine succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Authorities said all parties involved remained at the scene and cooperated with the information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Avon police at 860-409-4200.

