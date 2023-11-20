8-year-old falls out of second floor window in East Hartford

A child was taken to the hospital after falling out of a second floor window in East Hartford over the weekend.
Emergency crews responded to Nutmeg Lane on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. after getting a report of an 8-year-old boy who fell from a window.
The boy was transported to the hospital. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.
At this time, investigators said no criminal action is being taken.
