EAST HARTFORD

8-year-old falls out of second floor window in East Hartford

NBC Connecticut

A child was taken to the hospital after falling out of a second floor window in East Hartford over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to Nutmeg Lane on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. after getting a report of an 8-year-old boy who fell from a window.

The boy was transported to the hospital. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

At this time, investigators said no criminal action is being taken.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORD
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us