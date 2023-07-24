Bridgeport

8-year-old grazed by bullet during Bridgeport shooting

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

An 8-year-old child was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in Bridgeport on Sunday night.

Dispatchers received a ShotSpotter activation for the 300 block of Orchard Street around 11 p.m.

Police said two unknown people were shooting each other and an 8-year-old was innocently grazed by a bullet by their ear.

The child was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
