‘Unbelievable Tragedy': 8-Year-Old NH Boy Killed in Random Shooting in SC

An 8-year-old boy from New Hampshire was tragically killed in what appears to have been a random shooting while vacationing in South Carolina over the weekend, according to police.

South Carolina TV station WBTW reports that a 40-year-old male, Charles Montgomery Allen, was shooting at cars from his home in Florence, South Carolina, when he struck the child and his father. Officials said Allen thought people were "out to get him" and shot up the walls of his own home and then began shooting at random vehicles.

"No motive. Just probably methed up. He’s got a history," Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye told WBTW. "He's incarcerated now without incident. Just a senseless, senseless act."

The Florence County Coroner's Office identified the boy as Quarius Dunham. They said he was sitting in the passenger's seat and was struck in the neck. He was treated at a local hospital but following brain scans was pronounced dead on Monday.

Officials said two other vehicles were shot at before the third vehicle, which was driven by Quarius' father, who was shot in the thigh. He is expected to survive.

Allen had already been charged with two counts of attempted murder before the child's death, as well as three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

It is unclear what additional charges he will face following the death of the boy, or if he has an attorney. He is in custody at the Florence County Detention Center.

Quarius was a third grade student at Little Harbour School in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share the sad news that one of our third grade students at LHS was killed this weekend," Portsmouth Superintendent of Schools Steve Zadravec said in a statement. "His family was on vacation and were victims of a random shooting in South Carolina. An event like this touches our community as a whole. Our hearts are with the family as we support each other through this unbelievable tragedy."

The superintendent said there will be increased counseling support at Little Harbour School and counselors across the district are prepared to support any students or staff members who may need assistance.