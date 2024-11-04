Willington

80-year-old man killed in Willington crash

An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash in Willington over the weekend.

State police said 80-year-old Paul Butcher, of Taftville, was driving westbound on Turnpike Road on Sunday around 12:20 p.m. when he went off of the road and hit a tree.

Butcher was transported to Rockville Hospital by Willington EMS. He was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Desrosiers #1122 at nicholas.desrosiers@ct.gov or by phone at (860) 896-3200 x8008.

