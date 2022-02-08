9 Displaced After Fire at Manchester Apartment

Nine people are displaced after a fire at an apartment in Manchester on Monday night.

Firefighters were called to Imperial Drive after getting a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a working fire in the kitchen of a second floor apartment in the two-story building.

The fire was extinguished within a relatively short time, firefighter said.

According to fire officials, the apartment with the fire and the apartment below it were both damaged and were rended uninhabitable. Nine people were displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.