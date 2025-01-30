9 people displaced after fire at multi-family home in Hartford

Multiple families have been displaced after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Hartford on Wednesday.

The fire department was called to a home on South Whitney Street in the West End neighborhood around 3:45 p.m.

Firefighters saw flames coming from the first floor, and they quickly extinguished the fire.

No one was hurt. Nine people, including seven adults and two kids, were displaced and the Red Cross is helping them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.