91-Year-Old Struck, Killed in Snow Plow Crash at Stonington Retirement Home

A 91-year-old man was struck and killed during a snow plow crash at a retirement home in Stonington Friday morning, police said.

Officials said the man was a resident of StoneRidge on Jerry Browne Road, where the incident occurred.

Police Captain Todd Olson said the man was hit by a vehicle from a private plow company at approximately 7:45 a.m.

He was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The accident is under investigation by the Regional Accident Reconstruction Team. No additional information was immediately available.