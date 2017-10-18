Gas Leak Forces Evacuation at Glastonbury Apartment Complex - NBC Connecticut
Gas Leak Forces Evacuation at Glastonbury Apartment Complex

    A gas leak forced evacuations at the Addison Mill Apartments in Glastonbury Wednesday morning, according to Glastonbury police.

    According to police, a construction crew struck a gas line, causing the leak. Police said that the gas was turned off and the leak has been secured.

    Hebron Avenue was closed at Addison Road but has since reopened.

    No other details were immediately available.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    Published at 9:09 AM EDT on Oct 18, 2017 | Updated 5 hours ago

