Father Accused of Assaulting Soccer Coach in Wilton

A Wilton man is accused of assaulting a soccer coach after a game Wednesday night and has been arrested.

After the Wilton High School and Ludlowe game on Oct. 25, 47-year-old Sherman Eagan, of Wilton, confronted the assistant coach of Ludlowe’s girl’s soccer team in the parking lot, yelled at him and accused the victim of assaulting his daughter during the game, police said.

Witnesses and the victim said Eagan choked the victim and struck him in the chest until coaches and parents pulled him off, according to police.

Eagan drove away after the altercation and was arrested a short while later at his home after he refused to go to the police department to speak to investigating officers, police said.

The victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital for minor injuries.

Eagan has been charged with third-degree assault, third-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful restraint and second-degree breach of peace.

Police said the Ludlowe coach had earlier broken up an altercation on the soccer field.

Bond was set at $1,000 and Eagan is due in Norwalk Superior Court on Nov. 6.