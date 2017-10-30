The mayor of Ledyard voiced his frustration with Eversource on Monday following heavy rainfall over the weekend and said there will be no school or trick-or-treating on Tuesday because of downed power lines.

Mayor Fred Allyn said he has seen "little to no action" from Eversource after the town was damaged by heavy rainfalls on Sunday.

"I'm extremely frustrated with the lack of response from Eversource. Mind you, they are proposing an average 6.9 percent rate increase and seeking approval at the end of next month," Allyn wrote on Facebook.



Allyn said the Eversource liaison has not arrived to assess damage in the town.

Because of "too much danger" Allyn said there will be no school or trick-or-treating on Tuesday because of power lines down "all over."

He said trick-or-treating will be moved to Friday, Nov. 3.

Ledyard Middle School will be open for showers and charging stations from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Charging and bathroom facilities will be available at Town Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"We certainly understand the mayor’s concerns as we work to restore power to Ledyard and all of the communities that were hit by the storm. It’s important to understand that we anticipate this being a multi-day event for some of our customers. In the meantime, we have restored power to more than 130,000 customers across the state and will continue to work non- stop to restore our remaining customers as quickly and safely as we can," Eversource said in a statement.

