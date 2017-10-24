Shelton Man Drugged 15-Year-Old to Have Sex: Police

A 23-year-old Shelton man is accused of drugging a 15-year-old girl to have sex with her.

Matthew Pelham was arrested on charges of second-degree sex assault, risk of injury to a minor, and illegal sexual contact with a victim under 16.

Shelton police said that Pelham gave the victim narcotics, then waited until she was high and had sex with her at the baseball dugout on Howe Avenue. The incident happened in May.

Pelham was held on a $150,000 bond and was due in court Tuesday.