A retired state police trooper who supervised the Somers police department is off the job and the termination letter for him accuses him of sexual misconduct on the job.

The termination letter for Lieutenant Jose Claudio sent on Oct. 20 said he was accused of sexual misconduct and other inappropriate conduct while on duty and in uniform, including taking sexually inappropriate videos and photos.

The termination went into effect on Oct. 20.