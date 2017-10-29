Making Strides Walk in Hartford on Despite the Rain

Sunday’s rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the thousands who filled Hartford’s Bushnell Park for the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

Under a sea of umbrellas, survivors and their families walked in the pouring rain knowing they or their loved ones have faced much worse.

“Rain doesn’t stop a cancer diagnosis so we have to come out here and raise the money and raise awareness just to get the word out,” said Stephanie Balesano, Communications Director for the American Cancer Society.

Their goal is to raise $317,000 through the Hartford race by the end of the year. That’s money that the American Cancer Society says is important to finding a cure for breast cancer.

“That money goes toward our research program but it also goes to provide programs, services, and education to cancer patients in Connecticut and beyond,” said Balesano.

Cynthia Gibson of Hartford hasn’t missed a Making Strides walk since she became cancer free nearly ten years ago. The highlight for her is the survivor tent, where she shares her story to inspire others who are battling the disease.

“Whether you know each other or not you’re dressed in pink and many of us have the survivor sashes,” said Gibson.

NBC Connecticut was proud to take part in today’s walk with team “Peacock Power.” Bob Maxon also served as the emcee.