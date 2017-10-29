Thousands Without Power Across Connecticut

Nearly 165,000 homes were without power on Sunday night and early Monday morning as a large storm whipped through Connecticut.

The storm brought heavy rain and high winds throughout Sunday night. Some gusts exceeded 60 miles per hour.

Eversource reported more than 151,000 outages and United Illuminating had more than 13,000 without power early Monday morning.

The hardest hit areas included Branford, Clinton and Westport.

See a list of Eversource outages here.

See United Illuminating outages here.