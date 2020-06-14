Protesters Camped Outside Bridgeport Police Department Demanding Change

Protesters with the group Justice for Jayson are camped outside of the Bridgeport Police Department in an attempt to push for "a city without police."

The group believes that Bridgeport has one of the most violent police forces in the state and the only way to stop the violence is by "moving toward their abolition."

We are here in Bridgeport occupying the police department to push City Council to this: a city without police.... Posted by Justice for Jayson on Sunday, June 14, 2020

"Every day they [police] are a violent occupying force who stalk our youth throughout the city and put them in their gang databases," the group said in a Facebook post.

The group says they and other community members will be occupying the police department until Monday, which is when the city council meets. Justice for Jayson is demanding the city council meeting be held publicity at City Hall.