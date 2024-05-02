A dozen residents displaced after New Haven apartment complex fire

Between 10 and 12 residents were displaced after a fire in a New Haven apartment complex and one person was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to an apartment complex on Smith Avenue around 7 p.m. tonight. They say the fire started on the second floor and spread to the third floor.

Firefighters rescued an elderly woman, along with a cat.

The woman is being treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital but is expected to be OK, New Haven Fire said. The cat is also fine and was reunited with its owner.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

All occupants are accounted for and the fire was under control as of 8 p.m.