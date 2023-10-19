A Judge will now decide if a new primary is in order for Bridgeport

It’s now up to a Bridgeport judge to determine if absentee ballots were improperly handled during the mayoral primary election in September.

Both sides rested their cases Thursday, and both attorneys sound confident.

Attorney William Bloss, representing mayoral challenger John Gomes, says he believes they’ve shown enough video and physical evidence to prove the election results should be thrown out.

John Kennelly, attorney for the City of Bridgeport, says the plaintiffs haven’t proven anything and so his side decided not to bring any evidence or witnesses Thursday.

“We didn’t feel enough evidence was put on to merit a response,” Kennelly said after court Thursday.

Kennelly said the primary results should stand, despite possible misconduct.

“Did potentially some negative or questionable conduct occur? Yeah. Is it enough to overturn the votes of the people of Bridgeport? No, it’s not,” Kennelly said.

Bloss showed video after video, alleging mayor Joe Ganim supporters made multiple trips to ballot boxes to drop off absentee ballots.

He said this comes down to more than just 200 questionable ballots, arguing that the primary results can’t be trusted.

“That’s the standard,” Bloss said. “We don’t have to prove that there were 252 bad ballots. We just have to prove, based on what we’ve all seen, is the result of the primary seriously in doubt.”

A judge will rule if the primary should be done over, however, Ganim and Gomes are both slated to face off in the general election November 7. Ganim is the Democratic incumbent, while Gomes is now the independent candidate.

A ruling could mean several different outcomes. One scenario could result in a new primary and general election after November 7.



The case is causing concerns for some voters in Bridgeport.

“I would be a little bit more hesitant to vote now hearing about all of the allegations being brought up against the mayor for the reelection,” said William Ferguson. “But I want to reserve a little bit of judgement because I want to be more informed before I do make a vote.”

Rakeem Webster says he’s going to research candidates before he casts his ballot, adding the situation raises questions about mayor Ganim who served time for federal charges including racketeering and extorsion.

“If you’ve been into shady dealings and stuff like that, then, you’ve got to come stronger to prove that you’re not doing that anymore,” Webster said.

Despite the case in Bridgeport, he says it’s always important for people to vote for their local and national leaders.

“It absolutely does matter. But it’s all about who you’re voting for and what they stand for and what they want to give back to the people because it is a people job, you work for the people,” he said.