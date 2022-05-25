AAA Says Gas Prices Won't Deter Travelers This Memorial Day Weekend

This Memorial Day weekend will be a costly one for travelers. Despite the price of gas, airfare and hotels all rising, AAA said it won’t stop families from heading out.

“I plan to go visit my son in New Hampshire,” said Nisar Mian when asked about his holiday plans.

The unofficial start of summer is just around the corner, and many families are planning for road trips. AAA expects 1.8 million New Englanders to travel 50 miles or more this weekend with 90% of them driving.

“People have all of this pent-up energy to travel because they stayed home for the last two years. They’re not going to let this summer pass them by,” said AAA Greater Hartford Spokesperson Tracy Noble.

That’s despite the cost of gas. AAA said the current average for regular gas in the state is $4.68 a gallon. Last year at this time, it was just over $3.

“I wouldn’t be expecting them to drop below $4 any time in the next six to twelve months,” said University of New Haven Economics Professor John Rosen.

Rosen said low supply and high demand are keeping it that way.

“I feel sorry for families that want to take their kids somewhere. Decision making time whether we have a picnic in the backyard or we spend a couple hundred dollars’ worth of fuel to get someplace,” Sebastian Lastrina said.

Lastrina filled up his jet ski and his truck and said he’ll hit the water this weekend, rain or shine.

Meanwhile, Terrill Hart is hoping for sun.

“I’m getting married on Saturday. Yep. To Jackie Torres. Saturday. Hopefully it’s nice,” Hart said.

AAA said families are going to find other ways to cut costs this holiday weekend to make up for the high price of fuel, including dining out less.

You could also try to avoid the highest traffic hours. AAA said for Thursday, it’s 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. For Friday, it’s noon to 7 p.m. For the return trip on Monday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. is the time to avoid.