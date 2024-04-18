Wolcott

Abandoned dog found without her puppies in Wolcott

By Katie Langley

Wolcott Dog Pound

Wolcott Animal Control is asking for help locating lost puppies and finding whoever is responsible for abandoning their mother.

A passerby found the young mother dog running up Spindle Hill by the intersection of Mad River Road, Wolcott Dog Pound shared on Facebook yesterday.

The animal shelter said she is clearly still nursing and is producing milk.

They encouraged anyone with information to contact animal control or Wolcott Police.

