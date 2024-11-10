About 1,000 people participate in 2nd ‘Husky Run and Ruck' at UConn Storrs

Close to 1,000 runners took part in the second 'Husky Run and Ruck Salute to Service' on the UConn Storrs campus.

The Hartford Marathon Foundation and UConn Recreation host this 5K and 10K to honor veterans and those who currently serve.

Some say the course is challenging.

"It was a hard one," said Samantha Gilmore, a former UConn student. "There were a lot of hills, which I knew there would be, but it was nice when everybody is running with you. You're kind of all in it together."

Some runners tackled those hills while wearing a heavy ruck sack on their back or a plate carrier on their chest.

Carolyn Baumgras from Willimantic ran a little more than six miles with a 12-pound vest. It was her first time at the event, and she says it hits home for her in many ways.

"I do love to run, and I love fitness, so that's why I'm doing a 10k with a weighted vest. But also, I am a veteran, U.S. Navy."

A family from Lebanon was there for the first time as well, cheering on their loved one.

"So, I'm here supporting my wife. She's running the 5k," said Dan Fields, of Lebanon.

Proceeds from the 'Husky Run and Ruck Salute to Service' provide scholarships to military and veteran students.

Professor of Military Science at UConn, Lieutenant Col. Seth Allen, says there about 80 Army ROTC students at UConn and about 160 across the state. Some of them competed in the race on Sunday.

"I love watching the energy, I love watching the students, and the obviously those supporters of the military. You know, it's right around Veterans Day of course...it's just an amazing event," said Allen.

This race also supports the Kyle Milliken Fund. Milliken was a UConn track and field athlete and Navy Seal who was killed in action in 2017 during an anti-terrorism operation in Somalia.

Those who came out to this run say it felt good to recognize the brave men and women who put our country first.

"You know they give the ultimate sacrifice; you know protecting us and devoting their lives. It's always important to support veterans," said Fields.

"I think especially now when there's so much going on in the country, it's really important to remember what got us here and who has really helped us along the way because it really is a big sacrifice, so I think it's important to celebrate that," said Gilmore.