Rocky Hill

About 20 people displaced in Rocky Hill apartment fire

By Angela Fortuna

Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department

Fire officials said nearly 20 people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Rocky Hill apartment on Friday night.

Crews were alerted to a structure fire on West Street at about 8:30 p.m.

Responding firefighters found two units ablaze. Crews removed many people from different floors of the complex, according to authorities.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes. Eight units were impacted and nearly 20 people may be displaced.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No injuries were reported and everyone was able to get out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hillfire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us