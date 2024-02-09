About 20 people displaced in Rocky Hill apartment fire

Fire officials said nearly 20 people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Rocky Hill apartment on Friday night.

Crews were alerted to a structure fire on West Street at about 8:30 p.m.

Responding firefighters found two units ablaze. Crews removed many people from different floors of the complex, according to authorities.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes. Eight units were impacted and nearly 20 people may be displaced.

No injuries were reported and everyone was able to get out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.