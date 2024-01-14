Access Health CT helps people enroll for health insurance before Jan. 15 deadline

For most people, the last day to enroll for health and dental insurance through the state's official health insurance marketplace is Monday, January 15.

That is why Access Health CT organized several enrollment fairs throughout the state. The last one was in The Hector Figueroa Labor Center in Hartford on Sunday.

Enrollment specialists were there to help people find the right health plan. Not only that, but Hartford HealthCare was also offering free cholesterol and blood pressure screenings.

Additionally, health experts were there with resources and education centered around food and nutrition.

"I think this is a great thing for the community and for people who really need it," said a woman from West Hartford, who did not want to share her name.

Karen Perez, Outreach Community Manager with Access Health CT says she sees many people wait until right before or the last day to enroll.

"They have so much during the holidays, and last thing in their heads is insurance," said Perez.

But Perez says they still have time to enroll, even if they didn't make it to the enrollment fair Sunday. People can go online or contact the call center from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Support is also out there for undocumented families.

"One of the reasons that we are here is we've been kind of fighting for the expansion of the Husky program," said Mary Elizabeth Smith.

Smith works for Make the Road CT, which is aimed at improving the health of Connecticut immigrants. Enrollment for Husky and Covered Connecticut, a no-cost coverage option for those who qualify, is open all year.

"As you get to know people, you realize there is no difference. Everybody needs to be able to go to the doctor. Everybody needs to have access to mental health. Everybody needs to have access to all of these different things, just to keep our bodies safe," said Smith.

Those who enroll by the Jan. 15 deadline will have coverage beginning Feb. 1.