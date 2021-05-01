Access Health CT Special Enrollment Period Starts Today

Access Health CT's special enrollment period starts today and will run through the middle of August.

Access Health CT is the state's official health insurance marketplace where you can shop, compare, and enroll in quality healthcare plans, officials said. You can also qualify for financial help that can lower costs.

The special enrollment period will run from May 1 through August 15 for Connecticut residents who are underinsured, uninsured or would like to receive financial help, officials added.

According to Access Health CT, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was signed into law on March 11 by President Biden, makes health insurance coverage more affordable by virtually eliminating or vastly reducing monthly payments for people with low and moderate incomes and also provides new financial help for people with somewhat higher incomes that face high premiums.

You can get help from Access Health CT online here, by calling 1-855-805-4325 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with enrollment specialists in the community, or in person at Project Access New Haven on York Street in New Haven or at the Community Renewal Team on Market Street in Hartford.

Access Health CT's call center will be open today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for enrollment questions.