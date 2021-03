A two-car accident has closed three lanes of traffic on Interstate 84 in Hartford, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway.

Three lanes of traffic have been closed as of 7:15 p.m. It is unclear how long road closures will remain in effect.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.