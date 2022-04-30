Person Arrested After Police Investigation in West Hartford

A person has been arrested following a police investigation in West Hartford.

Police are asking drivers to use caution as they investigate in the area of Farmington Avenue and Robin Road.

There is no active threat to the public, according to authorities.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Police didn't say what exactly they're investigating and it's unknown if there are any injuries.

The call came in at 7:30 p.m. and one arrest has been made, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.