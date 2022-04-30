West Hartford

Person Arrested After Police Investigation in West Hartford

NBC Connecticut

A person has been arrested following a police investigation in West Hartford.

Police are asking drivers to use caution as they investigate in the area of Farmington Avenue and Robin Road.

There is no active threat to the public, according to authorities.

NBC Connecticut
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Police didn't say what exactly they're investigating and it's unknown if there are any injuries.

The call came in at 7:30 p.m. and one arrest has been made, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

West Hartfordpolice investigationwest hartford police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us