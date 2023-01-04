Milford

Active Police Investigation Underway Near I-95 in Milford

Milford police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Milford Police are conducting an investigation near Interstate 95 in Milford.

Authorities said there's a heavy police presence in the area of High Street and exit 37.

Police didn't immediately give specific information about what they were investigating. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

MilfordMilford Police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us