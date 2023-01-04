Active Police Investigation Underway Near I-95 in Milford

Milford Police are conducting an investigation near Interstate 95 in Milford.

Authorities said there's a heavy police presence in the area of High Street and exit 37.

Please be advised that there is a heavy police presence in the area of High Street and I-95 (Exit 37) as officers from MPD are assisting with an investigation. Avoid the area for the time being, if possible. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) January 5, 2023

Police didn't immediately give specific information about what they were investigating. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.