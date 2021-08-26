Man's Body Pulled From Water in Stafford

A man's body was pulled from the water in Stafford Thursday after emergency crews were called in for a possible drowning, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said a 911 caller reported a man went into the swimming area at the Staffordville Reservoir and did not come back up. Emergency crews responded and pulled the victim out of the water.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim was declared deceased on scene. He has been identified as 20-year-old Alaine Nitch-Ball, of Somers.

The investigation is ongoing.

A large response of emergency crews near the Staffordville Reservoir.

State Police say they were called here after reports of a possible drowning around three this afternoon. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/QQ3cwZieDE — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) August 26, 2021

The town says the Staffordville Beach is only open to residents, their guests and property owners.

NBC Connecticut

At some points during the day, there is a lifeguard on duty, though it’s unknown at this point if there was one when the person is believed to have been in the water.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. An NBC Connecticut crew is at the scene and will provide information as it becomes available.