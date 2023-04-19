Advocates Urge State to Continue Funding Free School Meals

K through 12 schools across Connecticut currently offer free school meals, but the state's emergency funding is only meant to last until the end of the school year.

Now, advocates are working to make sure this funding continues.

This comes as the Appropriations Committee came out with their budget proposal Tuesday. While it included line items for food subsidies, it didn't include specific funding for universal, free school meals.

"If we don't do something as a legislature and as a state to put funding towards universal school meals, in September, there will be children that go hungry," said State Representative Gary Turco.

Jen Bove, nutrition services director for East Hampton schools, says when state funds ran out last fall, she saw the impact it had in her district.

"When we went back to paid meals, 26% of my kids who were already free and reduced stopped eating because they don't want to be signaled as the 'free' kid, especially in the districts where there is more wealth,” said Bove.

Staff at Memorial Elementary School also saw a change in some students' behavior and figured out it was related to hunger.

Assistant principal Andrea Montovani says she dealt with a third grader who was seen as being aggressive and falling asleep in class.

"That's when I was able to see, when that child opened their lunch box, there was nothing in there. And then, when probed, the child said, 'I ate my sandwich for snack.' And then I said 'what else did you have,' and he just said, 'that's all I had," said Montovani.

A mother of four finds free school meals very helpful for her budget as the cost of living continues to increase.

"Having the opportunity for free lunch is just breathtaking, like one less thing to pay for,” said Jessica Lizare of Portland.

"Ever since they offered free school lunches, my kids have been eating them,” said mother of three Nicole Supinsky of East Hampton. “They come home and telling me they're trying foods that they wouldn't normally try when I pack lunches.”

But for families that can afford school meals, some lawmakers question whether making it free for all districts is the right approach. Lawmakers says a state-funded program like this costs roughly $90 million.

"No one wants to see children go hungry, but is universal the best way to go? Or can we somehow assess need and do it where there is absolutely no stigma," said Pat Callahan, member of the Appropriations Committee.

Others strongly agree free school meals should be available.

"It's just as essential as that textbook as that teacher. It's an investment in education,” said Turco.

Lawmakers and the governor will have until June 7 before the budget is finalized. Until then, lawmakers urge people to contact their local representatives.