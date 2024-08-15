Alcohol ban reissued for 7 state recreation areas

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has reissued a temporary alcohol ban for seven state recreation areas and it will remain in effect through Sunday, Nov. 10.

Where the alcohol ban has been reissued

Beach Pond State Boat Launch, Voluntown, including a portion of Pachaug State Forest

Billings Lake State Boat Launch, North Stonington, including a portion of Pachaug State Forest

Gardner Lake State Park and State Boat Launch, Salem

Lake Waramaug State Park, New Preston

Paugussett State Forest (upper section)/George Waldo State Park, Southbury

Quaddick State Forest, Thompson

Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown/Middlefield

The existing 90-day alcohol ban implemented for the Naugatuck State Forest, which includes the areas commonly known as Seymour Reservoirs #1, #2, #3 and #4 and the lands immediately surrounding the reservoirs, is still in effect, according to DEEP.

They said these locations in recent years have seen increased crowds as well as increases in alcohol consumption, which led to misconduct, unruly behavior, property damage, trespassing and complaints.

“DEEP encourages responsible outdoor recreation, and this measure helps to ensure that Connecticut’s state parks, forests, and boat launches are welcoming and family-friendly outdoor spaces,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a statement.