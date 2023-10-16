Amity Regional High School dismissing early because of downed power lines

Amity Regional High School is dismissing students early because of downed power lines.

A message on the school website said students will be dismissed as soon as buses become available because of downed powerlines in Woodbridge.

Police said a large tree fell around 10:15 a.m. across Center Road and brought utility wires down.

Center Road will be closed between Amity Road and Pease Road for several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.