Annual gun buyback day is Saturday in CT

The state's annual gun buyback day is this weekend and eight communities in Connecticut are participating.

Saturday marks the third annual #KeepKidsSafe Connecticut Statewide Gun Buyback and Gun Safe Giveaway Day.

The following communities are participating in the event:

Guilford Police 400 Church Street 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hartford Police 50 Jennings Road 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meriden Police 30 Butler Street 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Middletown Police 7735 Main Street 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Newtown Police 191 South Main Street 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Norwalk Police 1 Monroe Street 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stamford Police 725 Bedford Street 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Waterbury Police Police training center at 240 Bank Street 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

During the event, gift cards will be exchanged for operable guns, while supplies last. The event is 100% anonymous with no ID required and no questions asked.

Different denominations of gift cards will be given depending on the type of gun:

$200 - assault weapons (per CT summary of gun laws, to be determined by police - no newly sawed-off shotguns)

- assault weapons (per CT summary of gun laws, to be determined by police - no newly sawed-off shotguns) $100 - pistol and revolvers (handgun)

- pistol and revolvers (handgun) $50 - rifles and shotguns

- rifles and shotguns $25 - single and double shot (Derringer-style) handguns and any type of black powdered guns.

Non-working guns, black powder weapons, flare guns, pellet guns, bb guns, ammunition and magazine clips may be turned in but are not eligible for gift cards.

Any guns brought to the event must be transported in the truck of the vehicle.

There will also be a limited number of free pin code gun safes available for pistol permit holders.