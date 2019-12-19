Ansonia Police to Release New Information on Missing Baby, Homicide of Mother

Ansonia police will be holding a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday to release new information on the search for a missing 1-year-old girl and the investigation into the death of her mother.

One-year-old Vanessa Morales was reported missing on Dec. 2 after her 43-year-old mother, Christine Holloway, was found dead in her Myrtle Avenue home in Ansonia during a welfare check. Authorities responded to the home after Holloway failed to show up for work and family reported that they had not heard from her.

With no sign of Vanessa in their home, police initially issued a Silver Alert for her. They later issued an Amber Alert.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of Holloway’s death to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police said 43-year—old Jose Morales, of New Haven, is suspected in the homicide and the disappearance of the baby, but has not been charged in connection.

Authorities said he is Vanessa’s father and was dating Christine.

Police said there will be a news conference at 5 p.m. today in the Aldermanic Chambers at Ansonia City Hall.