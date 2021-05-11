Middletown

‘Antiques Roadshow' Coming to CT This Summer

"Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Connecticut this summer.

If you are holding onto treasured items and want to know how much they are worth, you might be able to be on the show and find out.

The PBS show will be filming at Wadsworth Mansion in Middletown on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The set will be closed to anyone other than the production team and invited guests. No other appraisals will take place and no other people will have access to the filming location during the visit, according to the PBS website.

Producers of the show will select up to 130 entries to be filmed at each location on the roadshow schedule.

How to Enter Online:

The deadline for entries is June 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

  • You will need:
    • a short description of your item and how you came to own it
    • any known story and/or background info about your item
    • two or three digital photos of your item to upload

Learn more here about how to enter.

"Antiques Roadshow" Schedule

  • TUESDAY, AUG. 10 — Wadsworth Mansion, Middletown, CT
  • WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1 — Omni Mount Washington Hotel, Bretton Woods, NH
  • TUESDAY, SEPT. 14 — Hempstead House at the Sands Point Preserve, Long Island, NY
  • TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 — Colonial Williamsburg, Williamsburg, VA
  • WEDNESDAY OCT. 6 — Grounds For Sculpture, Hamilton, NJ

MiddletownAntiques Roadshow
