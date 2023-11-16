Antisemitic graffiti found in bathroom at CT Dept. of Transportation in Newington

The Department of Transportation said antisemitic graffiti was found in a bathroom at their Newington location Thursday morning.

In an email, Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said this is the second time in four months that antisemitic graffiti was found at their Newington campus.

The commissioner said they don't know who did it, but their internal security team is conducting an investigation.

"Antisemitism, and hate and bigotry of all forms, have no place at CTDOT. Anyone who holds those beliefs in their heart is not welcome in the CTDOT family," Eucalitto said.

Employees who feel harassed, discriminated against or unwelcome at work are being encouraged to reach out.