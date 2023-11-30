Anyone who was harassed or touched while walking or running in Greenwich urged to report it

Greenwich police are asking anyone who was approached, harassed or inappropriately touched while walking or running in town over the past year to report it.

They are asking anyone who this happened to to call the tip line at (203) 622-3333 or email TIPS@greenwichct.org for a callback.

Police said they have not received reports of incidents, but a vague comment that may or may not have been true came to their attention, so they are asking the public to come forward if this did happen to them in Greenwich.