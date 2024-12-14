Apartment damaged during fire in Hartford high-rise building

An apartment is damaged after a fire at a high-rise building in Hartford on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Main Street around 10:10 a.m. for a report of smoke in the building.

When crews arrived, they said they found a working fire in the multi-unit high-rise apartment building. It appeared to have been contained on the fifth floor by the sprinkler system.

Additional crews were brought in and the fire was extinguished. Fire officials said the fire was contained to one apartment.

The American Red Cross is assisting two adults who were displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.