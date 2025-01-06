Apartment fire in Hartford sends 1 to the hospital

An apartment fire in Hartford over the weekend sent one person to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to an apartment complex in the 400 block of Albany Avenue on Sunday around 8 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Once at the apartment complex, firefighters said they found a fire in a third floor apartment.

According to fire officials, crews removed one man from the apartment. He was conscious and alert and was transported to the hospital to be treated for possible smoke inhalation.

The fire was quickly extinguished and placed under control. It is believed that the fire was contained to the apartment of origin.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross is helping any families who may need to be relocated.