No threat to public after apparent grenade found in Bridgeport

Police are investigating after finding what appears to be a grenade in the North End of Bridgeport.

Authorities said they received a call at 4 p.m. about a suspicious object in the 200 block of Tesiny Avenue.

Bridgeport police, firefighters and state police responded to the scene. Troopers removed the object and police said it appears to be a grenade.

There is no threat to the public at this time. No additional information was immediately available.

