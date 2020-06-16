Apple Stores in Connecticut, New York to Reopen

Apple stores will reopen for in-store service in Connecticut and New York this week, though some locations may only offer curbside service or require an appointment.

Safety measures, including temperature checks, face coverings and social distancing will be in effect at all locations.

"This week we’ll return to serving customers in many more US locations including by appointment in New York City, where we’re proud to stand beside New Yorkers as they emerge from this incredibly difficult time. All stores continue to practice additional steps for the health of employees and customers, including temperature checks, face coverings and social distancing. As hours and services vary by location, we encourage everyone to check their local store webpage for more information. Customers can also visit for support by phone or chat.

"We are committed to reopening our stores in a very thoughtful manner with the health and safety of our customers and teams as our top priority, and we look forward to seeing our customers again soon," a company statement read.

Connecticut Apple Stores

Danbury Fair Mall (Danbury)

Trumbull (Trumbull)

Westfarms (Farmington)

Evergreen Walk (South Windsor)

New Haven (New Haven) *by appointment only

SoNo Collection (Norwalk)

Greenwich Avenue (Greenwich)

New York Apple Stores