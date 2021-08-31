Nurse Accused of Sexually Assaulting Medical Patient in Farmington

Police have arrested an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) who is accused of sexually assaulting a medical patient during an office visit in Farmington last month.

Authorities said 46-year-old Steven Lamoureux, of Farmington, was arrested by warrant on Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to investigators, detectives began investigating APRN Lamoureux after receiving a complaint on July 19 that he performed what he called a "relaxation technique" on a medical patient during an office visit in Farmington.

Authorities said the act that Lamoureux performed was not in accordance with standard medical care and was outside of the scope of his medical license and care.

Detectives worked with the Dept. of Public Health to investigate the violation against Lamoureux. They said they learned Lamoureux had been the subject of a prior DPH complaint for previous inappropriate conduct while he was employed by the Internal Medicine Practice of Greater New Haven in 2018.

Lamoureux is facing one count of sexual assault in the fourth degree. He was released on a $100,000 bond.

If you were subjected to inappropriate medical care by APRN Lamoureux, you're asked to contact the Farmington Detective Unit at (860) 675-2400 or your local law enforcement.