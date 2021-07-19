West Hartford

Armed Woman Tried to Force Victims to Buy Her New Phone: Police

NBC Connecticut

A woman was arrested after being accused of forcing two people to take her to a store to purchase her a new phone while they were held at knife point in West Hartford, according to police.

Officials said they arrested 28-year-old Alexandra Pennell, of Hartford, after she allegedly forced two people she knew into a car at knifepoint and made them bring her to the Xfinity store on New Britain Avenue.

Police said they received a call from one of the individuals at the store who was able to alert authorities of the incident.

Authorities said the incident was domestic-related and originated in Hartford.

One of the people involved had a protective order against Pennell and had recently been assaulted, according to police. Everyone involved in the incident knew each other.

Pennell faces charges including first degree kidnapping, first degree unlawful restraint, first degree robbery, second degree breach of peace and threatening. She was held on a $150,000 surety bond.

