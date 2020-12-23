Arrest Made in Waterbury Firearm, Narcotics Investigation

An investigation into an unregistered car has led to the arrest of two men in Waterbury.

Members of the Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) were investigating a white Honda Accord with no registration plate properly displayed on Tuesday.

"When a police officer pulled behind the Honda, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and backed into the police vehicle," said Lieutenant David Silverio. "After striking the police vehicle, the operator of the Honda put the vehicle in drive and struck a parked unoccupied vehicle."

According to investigators, the driver, later identified as Zyron Jordan of Waterbury and the passenger, Demetrius White of Waterbury, jumped out of the Honda and ran away.

Officers say they yelled verbal commands for the two to stop but neither complied. The two men were apprehend after they tried to flee the scene.

Detectives located 45 bags of narcotics packaged for sale in a pocket of Jordan’s jacket. Police went on to say, they located a loaded silver revolver that White discarded while running from the authorities.

White, who had two active arrest warrants, faces many charges including carrying a pistol without a permit, tampering with evidence, and interfering with an officer. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Jordan was held on a $100,000 bond and face several charges including possession of narcotics with intent to sell, evading responsibility, and operating a car without a license.

No injuries were reported.