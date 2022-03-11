‘As If!': 90s Con Underway in Hartford

Grab your jean jackets and trapper keepers; Hartford is going back to the 1990s this weekend.

The '90s Con is underway in the city now, drawing thousands to the Connecticut Convention Center.

"As if! I think we will hear a lot of '90s slang this weekend," said Sue Procko, who is working with the event organizers. "It's a celebration of the '90s! Who doesn't want to celebrate the '90s?"

The Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford is hosting the first ‘90s Con this weekend.



The three-day event will feature displays from the decade, a quiz show, a ‘90s cosplay contest, and appearances by cast members from favorite shows. Watch NBC CT News tonight to see more! pic.twitter.com/l6mcosovA8 — NBC Connecticut (@NBCConnecticut) March 11, 2022

The three-day event will feature displays from the decade, a quiz show, a ‘90s cosplay contest, panels and appearances by cast members from favorite ‘90s Nickelodeon, Disney and TGIF shows including "All-That," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Boy Meets World," "Family Matters" and more.

Members of the Backstreet Boys and TLC are also scheduled to appear.

Attendees can purchase photo ops with celebrity guests in addition to an event ticket. For appearance schedules, additional event information, and to purchase tickets visit their website. Some of the passes are sold out.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Devin Twitchell drove in from Massachusetts for the weekend. She was sporting AOL earrings and had Rugrats characters on her sneakers.

"The '90s was like the best decade, I love it," said Twitchell.

Diane Sasalar flew in from Ohio. It is her first time in Connecticut. The big draw for her?

"Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys!" said Sasalar.

I am having major jacket envy. Children of the ‘90s, you feel me? 90s Con is underway now in Hartford. ⁦@NBCConnecticut⁩ #nbcct pic.twitter.com/A8mGW54UBF — Siobhan McGirl NBC CT (@siobhan_mcgirl) March 11, 2022

Businesses in Hartford said they are excited to see such a fun event draw a big crowd.

"We all know it's been COVID so this really is going to bring us back with a bang and we are fully staffed and really hoping that this goes smoothly," said Chris Carr, a bar manager at Bear's Smokehouse.

NBC Connecticut

The team at Sorella said they already saw some people from 90s Con stop in for a meal.

"It's just so great in general to have so much more activity going on downtown," said Ann Kendall, a manager at the restaurant.

See the full list and schedule for 90s Con here.