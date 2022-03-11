The Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford will host its first ‘90s Con and it is happening this weekend. It runs from March 11 to 13.

The three-day event will feature displays from the decade, a quiz show, a ‘90s cosplay contest, panels and appearances by cast members from favorite ‘90s Nickelodeon, Disney and TGIF shows including All-That, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Boy Meets World, Family Matters and more.

Members of the Backstreet Boys and TLC are also scheduled to appear.

Attendees can purchase photo ops with celebrity guests in addition to an event ticket. For appearance schedules, additional event information, and to purchase tickets visit, thats4entertainment.com/90scon. Some of the passes are sold out.

Event hours:

Friday, March 11: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 12: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 13: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Celebrities Coming to ‘90s Con in Hartford

Candace Cameron Bure, Full House, Fuller House, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries

Dave Coulier, Full House, Fuller House, Muppet Babies, Robot Chicken

Scott Weinger, Full House, Aladdin, Fuller House

Andrea Barber, Full House, Fuller House

Melissa Joan Hart, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Clarissa Explains it All, Melissa & Joey, Drive Me Crazy

Caroline Rhea, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Caroline Rhea Show, Sydney to the Max

Beth Broderick, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Hearts Afire, The 5 Mrs Buchanans

Nate Richert, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Survival Island

Jenna Leigh Green, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Loudest Voice, The Survivalist

Joey Lawrence, Blossom, Gimme a Break, Melissa & Joey, Brotherly Love

Matthew Lawrence, Boy Meets World, Mrs. Doubtfire, Brotherly Love

Andrew Lawrence, Recess, Brotherly Love, Jack Frost, Oliver Beene

Holly Marie Combs, Charmed, Picket Fences, Pretty Little Liars

Brian Krause, Charmed, Cypher, Another World

TLC (T-Boz and Chilli)

Kel Mitchell, All That, Kenan & Kel, Good Burger, Clifford the Big Red Dog

Lori Beth Denberg, All That, Good Burger, The Steve Harvey Show

Danny Tamberelli, All That, The Adventures of Pete & Pete, Mightly Ducks

Neve Campbell, Scream, Party of Five, The Craft

Lacey Chabert, Party of Five, The Wild Thornberrys, Mean Girls, Crossword Mysteries

Scott Wolf, Party of Five, The Night Shift, Perception, Nancy Drew

Christopher Lloyd, The Addams Family, Back to the Future, Taxi, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Lea Thompson, Back to the Future, Caroline in the City, Switched at Birth, Jane Doe

Danielle Fishel, Boy Meets World, Girls Meets World, The Dish

Reginald VelJohnson, Family Matters, Die Hard, Turner & Hooch, Ghostbusters

Jo Marie Payton, Family Matters, Perfect Strangers, The Proud Family

Kellie Williams, Family Matters, In the Mix, What About Jane

Darius McCrary, Family Matters, Saw VI, Young and the Restless, Transformers

Rider Strong, Boy Meets World, Girl Meets World, Cabin Fever

Trina McGee, Boy Meets World, Girl Meets World, Sins of the Guilty

Will Friedle, Boy Meets World, Kim Possible, Batman Beyond, Girl Meets World

Nick Carter, Backstreet Boys

AJ McLean, Backstreet Boys

Joey Fatone, Backstreet Boys

Omri Katz, Hocus Pocus, Dallas, Eerie Indiana

Vinessa Shaw, Hocus Pocus, Eyes Wide Shut, Ray Donovan, The Hills Have Eyes, 40 Days and 40 Nights

Jason Marsden, Hocus Pocus, A Goofy Movie, Full House, Step by Step, Boy Meets World, Spirited Away

Kimberly J. Brown, Halloweentown, Quints, Bringing Down the House, General Hospital

Jim Cummings, Winnie the Pooh, A Goofy Movie, Darkwing Duck, Bonkers, TailSpin, The Lion King

Mara Wilson, Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda, Miracle on 34th Street, A Simple Wish

Lisa Jakub, Mrs. Doubtfire, Beautician and the Beast, Independence Day

Nikki DeLoach, The All New Mickey Mouse Club, Awkward, North Shore, The Perfect Catch

DeeDee Magno Hall, The All New Mickey Mouse Club, Sister Act 2, Steven Universe, Next to Normal, “The Party”

Tony Lucca, The All New Mickey Mouse Club, NBC’s The Voice, Last Call with Carson Daly”

Chasen Hampton, The All New Mickey Mouse Club, X Files, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, “The Party”

Damon Pampolina, Mickey Mouse Club, “The Party”

Jennifer McGill, The All New Mickey Mouse Club, Singer/Songwriter/Speaker

Lindsey Alley, The All New Mickey Mouse Club, Broadway‘s, Hollywood Arms, How I Met Your Mother

​Christy Carlson Romano, Even Stevens, Kim Possible, Cadet Kelly

See the full list and schedule here.